Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez divorce after 2 years of marriage

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez during their wedding. Photo formerly posted on Grande's Instagram account.

International pop star Ariana Grande has officially initiated the process to end her marriage with her husband, real estate agent Dalton Gomez.

According to reports from several American media outlets, Grande was the one who filed for divorce two months after their initial separation was first reported.

Citing a source, People magazine said the split was “kind and patient” and they have both “moved on.”

The magazine said Grande and Gomez are "taking their time together to slowly work through the details of the agreement privately."

"They’ve been really caring and respectful of one another through every step of this process," it added.

Grande and Gomez started dating in 2020 and got married in 2021 at the singer’s home in Montecito, Southern California.