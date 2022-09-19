Home  >  Entertainment

Ylona Garcia joins Head In The Clouds music festival in Indonesia

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 19 2022 06:57 PM

Photo from Ylona Garcia's Instagram account.
Former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate Ylona Garcia will be joining the upcoming Head In The Clouds music festival in Indonesia, 88rising announced Monday.

Joining Garcia in Jakarta on December 3 and 4 are Niki, Rich Brian, Joji, Jackson Wang, (G)i-dle, Eaj, Yoasobi, and Bibi.

Kaskade, Atarashi Gakko!, Elephante, Milli, Spence Lee, Stephanie Poetri, Veegee, Voice of Baceprot, Warren Hue, and Yanqi Zhang will also be performing at the event.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 88rising (@88rising)

The Head In The Clouds music festival will also be held in the Philippines at the SM Festival Grounds in Parañaque on December 9 and 10.

Garcia’s music is released by 88rising’s sister label Paradise Rising, which was launched in 2020 to help bring Asian music to the forefront. 

