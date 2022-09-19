“Leonor Will Never Die,” the Filipino film about a retired screenwriter who accidentally goes into a coma and is transported into the world of her own action flick, has won a special award at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

The movie was given the Amplify Voices Award in an awarding ceremony held in Toronto, Canada.

In her acceptance speech, filmmaker Martika Ramirez Escobar said the award really means a lot to her and the entire team who made the film possible.

“Wow, this is too surreal. When we were making this film a few years ago, we never expected to even get this far. All we wanted was to screen our tiny film in a cinema and we got more than that. Thank you, TIFF. Thank you to the entire team for taking care of us,” she said.

“We had our first screening last night and it was truly special because we felt that cinema is very much alive with how people were in the cinema. This really means a lot,” Escobar added.

Early this year, “Leonor Will Never Die” also won the Innovative Spirit Special Jury award at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival.

Related video: