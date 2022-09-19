Khimo to supporters: 'Para sa inyo rin po ang karangalang ito'

MANILA – Khimo Gumatay took to social media to express his emotions after being named the winner of the second season of “Idol Philippines” on Sunday night.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Gumatay said he will forever be grateful to everyone who believed in him ever since he began his “Idol” journey.

“Para po sa mga taong naniwala sa akin sa journey ko sa @idolphilippines, taos puso po akong nagpapasalamat sa inyong lahat,” he said. “Maraming salamat din sa Team Khimo dahil since day 1, hindi niyo po ako binitawan.”

Gumatay vowed to give his best in everything he will do. “Asahan niyo po na pagbubutihan ko pa po lalo para mabigyan ng tamang karangalan ang binigay niyo po sa akin sa Idol Philippines Season 2,” he said.

He likewise thanked the people making up the whole team, saying they are the real idols.

As he begins a new chapter, Gumatay is hoping more people would rally behind him, saying he is dedicating this honor to them.

“Sana po ay patuloy niyo po akong suportahan sa paglalakbay ko pong ito dahil bitbit ko po parati ang suporta niyo tuwing umaakyat ako sa entablado. Para sa inyo rin po ang karangalang ito! Muli, maraming salamat po!”

“Once again, GOD IS GREAT. Your Idol Philippines Season 2 grand winner. MARAMING SALAMAT PO,” he said.

On Sunday night, Gumatay got 89 percent of the combined votes of judges and the public, besting rivals Ryssi Avila and Kice.

Gumatay impressed judge Gary Valenciano with his message of new beginnings through his own rendition of "Bagong Simula" by Jem Macatuno. He also performed his new song "My Time" composed by Jeremy Glinoga.

As the winner, Gumatay took home a franchise from Dermacare worth P3 million, a recording contract from ABS-CBN Music, P1 million cash, and a house and lot worth P2.5 million from Camella Homes.

