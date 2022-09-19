Concept poster for K-pop group Treasure's upcoming second extended play, 'The Second Step: Chapter Two.' Photo: Twitter/ygent_official

K-pop boy band Treasure began dropping Monday teasers for its comeback scheduled in October.

Label YG Entertainment posted on Twitter a "concept poster" for the group's second extended play (EP), "The Second Step: Chapter Two," which is slated for release on October 4.

The photo featured only 10 of the originally 12-piece act, namely, Hyunsuk, Jihoon, Yoshi, Junkyu, Jaehyuk, Asahi, Doyoung, Haruto, Jeongwoo and Junghwan.

YG earlier announced Treasure would promote as a 10-member team for the rest of the year as Mashiho and Yedam went on hiatus "due to personal and health reasons."

READ: YG Entertainment says @ygtreasuremaker will continue to promote as a 10-member group during their summer comeback and concert tour later this year.



Members Yedam and Mashiho are on hiatus due to “personal and health reasons.” | via @jaehwabernardo pic.twitter.com/jSBplDcpt7 — ABS-CBN News Showbiz (@ABSCBN_Showbiz) July 13, 2022

As of writing, the hashtag #THESECONDSTEP_CHAPTERTWO topped the list of Philippine trends on Twitter, followed by the phrase "TREASURE CONCEPT POSTER."

The new EP comes nearly 8 months since the group released "The Second Step: Chapter One," which spawned the lead single "Jikjin" and viral hit "Darari."

In July, Treasure performed in the Philippines for the first time, joining GOT7 members Jackson Wang and BamBam for the 2022 K-pop Masterz in Manila.

