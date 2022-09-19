Actor Jericho Rosales. Photo by Jeff Fernando.

MANILA -- After six months of staying in New York with wife Kim Jones, actor Jericho Rosales is back in the Philippines and in a rare live appearance, performed some of his hits at a special event.

In an interview, Rosales announced that he will have a concert tour with actor Piolo Pascual in the US and Canada later this year.

“Abangan nila ang tour sched namin sa social media accounts namin. This November na 'yun,” he said after performing at the fourth anniversary event of Jenna Essence.

Rosales also revealed that he is about to start work on a new movie.

“Yes, may pelikula pero hindi ko pa pwede reveal or bigyan ng detalye but there is a movie project,” he said.

Rosales also admitted that there have been offers for him to do projects with other networks. “Greatly appreciated but I'd rather focus where I'm from,” he said.

Rosales is set to headline the international prison drama "Sellblock," which ABS-CBN will co-produce with BlackOps Studios Asia.

