MANILA – Their European trip may have already been over but Jake Ejercito seems like he still has his mind on their recent family vacation.

As seen on his Instagram page, Ejercito reminisced about their trip to Spain, his first trip in a different continent with his daughter Ellie.

Ejercito took her to the historic La Sagrada Familia in Spain, which is a popular tourist destination.

They also went on a rollercoaster ride at a theme park, and explored Catalonia.

Ellie is Ejercito’s daughter with his former girlfriend Andi Eigenmann.

According to Eigenmann’s post last month, she personally dropped off Ellie at San Sebastian in Spain so the latter could continue her European vacation with Ejercito and the rest of his family.

In a past interview with Cinema News, Ejercito said he and Eigenmann worked so hard together to reach the point where they are today.

“I don’t really ask Ellie about it [how she feels about the setup]. Parang na o-observe ko lang sa kanya. Kasi siyempre Andi and I, 'yung relationship naman namin when it comes to co-parenting, hindi naman naging smooth lagi and hindi naman siya smooth ever since,” he said.

“Marami kaming pinagdaanan na phases. Siyempre before, immature pa kami and everything. So medyo malayo din 'yung nilakbay bago naging ganito ka-settled and smooth.”

What’s good about their situation now, Ejercito said, is it benefits Ellie and that has always been their goal.

