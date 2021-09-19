LOOK: Carlo Aquino celebrates first birthday of daughter

MANILA - Carlo Aquino and his partner Trina Candaza celebrated the first birthday of their daughter Enola Mithi.

The couple threw their baby girl an intimate party at home which was only attended by their family.

The actor shared on Instagram a few photos from the celebration while tagging those who helped him and Candaza mount the event.

Aquino and Candaza welcomed their first child in September last year.

In an interview with ABS-CBN’s Darla Sauler that same month, Aquino said he now takes into consideration his partner and baby daughter in all decisions he makes because he is already a family man.

“Sobrang sarap sa pakiramdam na hindi na 'yung sarili mo 'yung priority kung 'di 'yung mag-ina mo na, 'yung family mo. Ang sarap na nagtratrabaho ka para sa kanila. Kasi ito, future ng anak ko 'yung nakasalalay, 'di ba? Siyempre, gusto mo maging stable, maging maayos kung saan siya mag-aaral, 'yung mga ganung bagay,” he said.

Although he gets less sleep by looking after Enola Mithi, Aquino said he enjoys spending every second with his daughter.

RELATED VIDEO