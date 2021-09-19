Grace Poe to sister Lovi: 'I'm sure Papa is very proud of you'

MANILA – Lovi Poe turned emotional after hearing a heartwarming message from her sister, Senator Grace Poe.

Just before she made her “ASAP Natin To” debut performance on Sunday, Lovi was shown a prerecorded clip from Senator Poe and her fellow Kapamilya stars.

Congratulating Lovi on this new milestone in her career, Senator Poe told her sister that their dad must really be very proud of her for all her achievements in life.

“Congratulations dear Lovi. I am sure Papa is very proud of you,” she said.

Sharing what she hopes for Lovi who is now a Kapamilya, Senator Poe said: “My special wish is that you actually make an action film dahil kaya mo kasi disiplinado ka, very fit at alam ko magaling ka rin sumuntok.”

To end her message, the senator declared how much she values her sister. “In my heart, you’re always pamilya. Continue to make us proud. I love you.”

Poe officially became a Kapamilya on Thursday after signing a contract with the network.