Fil-Am nurse gets three-chair turn on 'The Voice US'

Filipino-American singer Vaughn Mugol got a three-chair turn during his blind audition for “The Voice” in the United States.

For his audition, he put his own touch to Ed Sheeran’s “The A Team,” impressing coaches Ariana Grande, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend.

"I love the little break in your voice. I love the fuller parts of your voice," Grande told Mugol.

“I know that I am new here and you guys don't know me as a coach yet but I want to guide you in this competition. I want to help you sing the right songs. I want to answer any questions that you have regarding my experiences and help you where you want to go as an artist," she added.

Legend, however, reminded Mugol that he was the first person to turn for him. "I feel like I have the right experience on this show helping artists pick songs, helping them prepare for these moments,” he said.

Watch more on iWantTFC

Clarkson, meanwhile, thought they make a perfect match because Mugol is, like her, an emotional singer.

“The precision of you like not losing breath and going off pitch, that takes a lot more technique. You're an emotional singer and that's all I am, emotion,’ she said.

According to Mugol, he is a registered nurse from Texas and he is actually new to singing competitions because all he ever does is to sing only to his patients.

“The Voice” has yet to reveal who Mugol picked as his coach.