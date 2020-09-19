‘Doing things I’ve always wanted’: Julia Montes goes back to school

MANILA — Julia Montes is embarking on a new journey —from the comforts of her own home.

This Friday, the actress announced her decision to go back to school on her Instagram, signing up for online classes.

“This is how I turn a crisis into an opportunity, doing things I've always wanted now that I have the luxury of time,” she wrote as the caption to a photo of her in front of a laptop.

She did not specify what course she enrolled in, but it was for one at Southville International School and Colleges.

Montes is a previous graduate of a culinary school. She finished it in 2015.

Prior to the lockdown, it was announced that Montes will star in a new Dreamscape series, “Burado,” with Nadine Lustre.

The project was cancelled last month due to prevailing restrictions on shooting, still due to the COVID-19 crisis.