TWICE recreates ‘What is Love?’ MV in collab with snack brand

K-pop girl group TWICE. Photo: Twitter/@JYPETWICE

MANILA -- South Korean girl group TWICE released a collaboration video with a Filipino snack company on Sunday.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Posted on the Oishi Philippines official YouTube page, the one-minute video features all nine members in a music video recreation of one of their most famous hits "What is Love?"

The collaboration was well received by Filipino ONCEs and netizens alike with some hoping for an Oishi x TWICE fan meeting in the country soon.

Fans are also anticipating the group’s concert on September 30 at the Philippine Arena as part of the Asia leg of their fifth world tour "Ready to Be."

This is the second time TWICE has collaborated with a Filipino brand, the first being with fashion company Bench. -- Angela Sacay, ABS-CBN Intern