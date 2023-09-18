Photo from Wilbros Live’s X account.

MANILA — Thai actors Tay Tawan, New Thitipoom, Off Jumpol, and Gun Atthaphan are coming to the Philippines for a fan meeting later this year.

In an annoucement by Wilbros Live on Monday, the two pairs more commonly known as TayNew and OffGun will be bringing their ‘BELUCA’ fan meeting at the New Frontier Theater on December 16.

“MANILA! Not one, not two ... but FOUR of Thailand's brightest stars are coming!! Catch OFF GUN and TAY NEW in 'BELUCA 1st Fan Meeting in Manila' on December 16 Saturday 6PM at the New Frontier Theater,” Wilbros Live said.

Tickets will go on sale on September 30 via TicketNet.com.ph and TicketNet outlets nationwide.

Tay and New will be reuniting for the Thai adaptation of ”Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?!" this year, while Off and Gun were recently together in “Not Me.”

Off and Gun are known for their series “Theory of Love,” while Tay and New are popular for their series “Dark Blue Kiss” which are available on iWantTFC.

