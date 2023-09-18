'Senior High' now available in US, Canada, Europe, Middle East, Australia

Handout photo.

New episodes of youth-oriented series "Senior High" are now available in more territories through the ABS-CBN Entertainment YouTube channel.

Kapamilyas in the US, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Australia now have on-demand access to the latest episodes of the series with week-long full episodes up every Monday.

“Senior High” continues to hook viewers for its eye-opening storyline and has received a total of over 38 million digital views across YouTube, Facebook, and iWantTFC in the first two weeks of its premiere.

The series tackles important issues that the younger generation face such as bullying, mental health, peer pressure, and substance abuse.

As the story continues, the truth about Sky’s (Andrea) real father was finally revealed after Archie (Elijah Canlas) exposed his father Harry (Baron Geisler) and told both families involved that he is in fact Luna and Sky‘s biological dad.

With this revelation, the dynamic between Sky and her bullies Archie and Z (Daniela Stranner) might take a turn for the worse now that they all know that they are half-siblings.

Directed by Onat Diaz and Andoy Ranay, "Senior High" airs new episodes from Monday to Friday, 9:30 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, iWantTFC, and TFC.

Related video: