Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift delight fans with new selfies

Selena Gomez delighted her followers when she posted two new photos of her with her good friend Taylor Swift.

In the initial picture, Swift is visible reaching out her arms to snap a charming selfie, all while encompassing the beach and the stunning horizon as the backdrop.

In the second snapshot, Swift is affectionately seen planting a friendly kiss on Gomez's cheek.

“Thas my best frien -she a real bad,” she said.

The post immediately garnered millions of “likes” and thousands of comments, with netizens saying they love how close Swift and Gomez remain through the years.

Prior to Gomez’s post, the two recently reunited at the MTV Video and Music Awards where both of them bagged several recognitions.

Gomez and Swift are known to be longtime friends.