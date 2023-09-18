Nikki Valdez, Rafa Siguion Reyna join 'Pira-Pirasong Paraiso'

MANILA -- Aside from screen veteran Maricel Soriano, Kapamilya actress Nikki Valdez and actor Rafa Siguion Reyna are also joining the cast of hit afternoon series "Pira-Pirasong Paraiso."

Show producer Dreamscape Entertainment made the announcement in a trailer released on Sunday for the show's new chapter, which will begin on Monday.

Valdez will play Carlota, while Siguion Reyna will play Raffy.

"Tis the season to be BLOODY! Magbubukas na ang bagong pahina! Ngunit ang tinta ng istory ay PULA. Mag-iiba ang kulay ng hapon sa pagdating nila sa Paraiso! Sabay sabay natin abangan NGAYONG LUNES ang Bagong Yugto ng #PiraPirasongParaiso," the caption read.

On Instagram, Valdez also expressed her excitement to be part of the series.

Last week, it was announced that Soriano will join the cast of "Pira-Pirasong Paraiso."

Soriano plays Amanda, the grandmother of the Paraiso sisters.

"Pira-Pirasong Paraiso" an ABS-CBN-TV5 drama series airs weekdays at 3:00 p.m. and Saturdays at 2:30 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, TV5, A2Z, and iWantTFC.

