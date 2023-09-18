Fans are eagerly clamoring for Nadine Lustre and Kathryn Bernardo to collaborate on a project.

This after the two actresses were seen posing together for photos along with celebrity doctor Aivee Teo at her party.

The photos quickly went viral, as supporters of both actresses expressed excitement over the rare photo.

Some commented that a project involving the two has been highly anticipated for some time, while others expressed their enthusiasm, describing it as an eagerly awaited collaboration.

While Lustre and Bernardo have not once co-starred in a major acting project, they have had numerous interactions over the years as colleagues.

Bernardo and Lustre are among the most popular actresses of their generation.