MANILA -- "Idol Philippines" season 2 champion Khimo Gumatay has released his latest single "Happy Ending."

The track was composed by Gumatay himself with Jeremy Glinoga, Rox Santos and Jonathan Manalo, who is also the producer.

"Happy Ending" is now available on various music streaming platforms. Its lyrics video is now available on Star Music's official YouTube channel.

Early this year, Gumatay announced that he is set to release an album under Star Music, which would include some of his original compositions.

He released his debut single "Nasunog" just last June.

Last year, Gumatay recorded "Sino Ka Ba," the theme song of the hit action-drama series "The Iron Heart," starring Richard Gutierrez.

