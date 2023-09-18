ITZY's Lia to go on hiatus for health reasons

Lia of the K-pop group ITZY. Photo: X/ITZYofficial

Lia of the South Korean girl group ITZY will be suspending her activities due to health concerns, their agency announced Monday.

According to JYP Entertainment, as reported by Korean entertainment news portal Soompi, Lia has been "experiencing extreme tension and anxiety about carrying out her scheduled activities and received medical advice that she needs rest and treatment."

"With the artist’s health as our top priority, after careful discussion with the members, we decided that Lia will not participate in scheduled activities starting from today and will take a break for the time being to focus on her treatment," it added.

The agency also said they will decide when Lia will return after further discussion with her and the members.

Lia also posted a handwritten letter to fans on ITZY's Instagram account.

ITZY debuted in 2019 under JYP Entertainment, which also houses other popular K-pop groups like 2PM, TWICE and Stray Kids. Its hit songs include "Dalla Dalla," "Wannabe," "Not Shy" and "Loco."

In January, the five-member group — which also includes Ryujin, Chaeryeong and Yuna — played two nights at the SM Mall of Asia Arena for its "Checkmate" world tour.

Prior to the two-day concert, ITZY first went to the country in 2019, holding a showcase at the New Frontier Theater.

They released their seventh extended play "Kill My Doubt" last July.

