HORI7ON to attend 2023 Asia Artist Awards in PH

MANILA — All-Filipino boy group HORI7ON will participate in this year's Asia Artist Awards (AAA), which will be held in the Philippines, with some of the biggest names in K-pop and K-drama attending the event.

The group, composed of Vinci, Kim, Kyler, Reyster, Winston, Jeromy, Marcus, confirmed their attendance on Monday.

HORI7ON was nominated for The Show Choice on SBS MTV's "THE SHOW" after their debut and topped the iTunes album charts in the Philippines, the United Arab Emirates, New Zealand, and more.

After their concert, HORI7ON is now actively appearing on various TV and radio programs in addition to their local promotions, working on building their fandom.

PULP Live World COO Happee Sy-Go has said tickets for the Asia Artist Awards will go on sale on November 12, although prices have not been revealed as of writing.

Sy-Go added that the lineup also includes P-pop and other Filipino artists.

"We shall make our country proud and showcase our homegrown talents worldwide too," she said in an X post.

