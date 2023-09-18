Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano, more popularly known as DonBelle, in the first-ever Christmas station ID of Netflix Philippines. Facebook/@netflixph

MANILA -- On-screen partners Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano join other stars in the first-ever Christmas station ID of Netflix Philippines.

The video, dubbed "Barangay Netflix," was released on the streaming platform's social media pages moments after it was unveiled in a press event on Monday.

Watch it below:

Pangilinan and Mariano have a new series "Can't Buy Me Love" directed by Mae Cruz Alviar, which will premiere on Netflix on October 13.

Aside from the DonBelle love team, stars of both current and upcoming Filipino shows on Netflix are part of the newly released Christmas station ID.

These include the soon-to-be-released titles "Keys to the Heart" (Zanjoe Marudo, Elijah Canlas) and "Replacing Chef Chico" (Piolo Pascual, Alessandra de Rossi, Sam Milby); and recent hits "Missed Connections" (Miles Ocampo, Kelvin Miranda, Chie Filomeno) and "What If" (JM de Guzman).

Lovi Poe and Carlo Aquino of "Seasons" -- another film that recently debuted on Netflix -- also sent their holiday greetings, with easter eggs from the likes of award-winning actress Dolly de Leon ("Keys to the Heart").

During the media event, the directors of some of the featured shows expressed their excitement to be part of this year's Netflix lineup, and shared why their titles are ideal for the holiday season.

"Christmas is about family, familial love [and] friends, and it's during [this] season when we try to evaluate the life that we had the past year, the milestones, failures, disappointment. Just like in our film," said "What If" director Manny Palo.

Kerwin Go, on the other hand, noted that "Keys to the Heart" is a celebration of family. "It could be a family that you adopt and friends who become family, and neighbors who actually become just as important," he said.

"Replacing Chef Chico" director Dan Villegas, meanwhile, said their series is perfect for Christmas "because on the top level it's about love, friendship, and acceptance."

Showrunner Antoinette Jadaone agreed with Villegas, adding that "Replacing Chef Chico" also showcases Filipino food, making it perfect for Christmas. "It's about time that Filipino food gets its proper spotlight," she said.

"With this series, it's a Filipino-produced original Netflix series, it's a celebration of not just family, friends, or love, but tayong mga Pinoy will be celebrating the Filipino food that we eat each day. When other countries watch the series, mafi-feel din nila 'yon," she added.