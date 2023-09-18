MANILA – Bela Padilla wrote a touching message to Kim Chiu, appreciating her unwavering decision to be there for her during her moment of sorrow.

On Instagram, Padilla said Chiu and Angelica Panganiban were two of her friends who immediately asked if she needed them in Europe after they found out about the passing of her father.

Padilla expressed her deep appreciation for both of them and shared how Chiu's decision to fly out to be by her side profoundly moved her.

“Kim, among the three of us, never really liked traveling alone, before… Not because she couldn’t do it, but because she always wants to share her happy memories with her friends and loved ones. So it must’ve been daunting for her to go cross country alone… but she did it to spend 24 hours with me,” she said.

Padilla also mentioned that Chiu's gesture made her really proud because it showed her willingness to explore new things.

“I’m not only proud of her for doing that and so many other new things… (like swimming in Lake Zurich and the Limmat (river) and eating moules et frites…) I’m also extremely grateful,” she said.

“Thank you Kimmy for being so warm and happy. For people who are actually used to being alone or travelling alone… Kim feels like home.”

Padilla’s British father, Cornelio Sullivan, passed away last month.