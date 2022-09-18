Markus Paterson says he will 'never not love' Janella Salvador

MANILA – Markus Paterson finally addressed the statements he made about not dating anyone from the entertainment industry ever again, causing him to receive backlash online.

In the third episode of “Boys After Dark” which was uploaded on YouTube Saturday, Paterson began by saying he stands by what he said.

“If I could go back in time and change what I said, honestly I would not. I stand by what I said because what I said comes from my past, from my truth and that’s my honest opinion about my future potential relationships,” he said.

He also urged netizens not jump into assumptions or conclusions unsupported by facts.

As for Janella Salvador, who is his ex-girlfriend and the mother of his son, he said: “I respect Janella to the utmost of my ability, the woman that she has become, the mother that she has become. I will love her forever. She has given me the best gift of my life.”

Towards the latter part of the clip, Paterson emphasized that he and Salvador are good friends and all they care about is their son Jude.

“We are co-parenting because obviously our priority is Jude. She’s an amazing mother and I’m trying to be an amazing father,” he said.

Saying Jude is his biggest blessing in life, Paterson said he will “never not love” Salvador because she was the one who gave birth to him.

“I will never not love her. Maybe not romantically anymore but she will always be a huge part of my heart.”