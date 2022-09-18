LOOK: Vice Ganda returns to 'Idol Philippines' stage

Screenshot from ABS-CBN Entertainment YouTube channel.

MANILA — Former "Idol Philippines" judge Vice Ganda returned to the idol stage Sunday as a surprise guest in the show's season finale.

In his performance of "Pearly Shells", Vice Ganda approached the audience and gave P1,000 to those who got the lyrics of the songs correct.

Asked for his advice to the next winner of "Idol Philippines", Vice Ganda said in jest: "Sa hihiranging bagong Grand Idol Winner sana maraming magbukas na bagong opportunities sa’yo. Sana mag-stay ka muna rito sa network na ‘to. Joke lang ‘yan."

He, later on, reminded the 'idol hopefuls' to be strong as they take on their musical careers after the show.

"Sa mananalo pati sa mga sumali na nagsimula naman na ang kanilang singing career, tapangan ninyo. Tapangan ninyo kasi lahat maraming talent pero hindi lahat matapang kaya bumibigay agad sa napakaraming pagsubok na haharapin niyo," he said.

"Hindi easy ang showbiz ah, hindi ‘to easy money. Akala nila easy money ang showbiz, ang dami mong isasakripisyong dito at lahat ‘yun kailangan may kasamang tapang kaya tapangan ninyo,"

“Everybody, Sing!”, the musical game show hosted by Vice Ganda, will return on September 24 for its sophomore season, ABS-CBN announced through a trailer.

