Bianca Manalo, Sen. Gatchalian go on first date in 2 months

MANILA – It seems like Bianca Manalo and Senator Sherwin Gatchalian’s relationship is smoothly sailing.

On Saturday, the beauty queen-turned-actress shared on social media that they finally had a common free time for them to go on a date.

“Date night.. finally, after 2 months,” she captioned their photo.

Gatchalian was proclaimed one of the winners in this year's senatorial elections marking his second term in the upper chamber.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News last year, the politician said their wedding will happen after the May 2022 elections, although there is no definite date yet.

While he was busy with the elections, Manalo, on the other hand, also had her hands full working on the ABS-CBN series “The Broken Marriage Vow” at that time.

Gatchalian and Manalo have been together for over three years now.