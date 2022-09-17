'AGT' finalist Gwyneth Dorado returns with debut single

Gwyneth Dorado

MANILA -- Singer-songwriter-instrumentalist Gwyneth Dorado was merely 10 years old when she wowed the region after she became one of the finalists in the first “Asia’s Got Talent" (AGT), that aired from Singapore in 2015.

She was one of the three strong contestants from the Philippines, led by the shadow play group El Gamma Penumbra, who bagged the grand prize and soprano Gerphil Flores, who ended up in third place.

“AGT” undoubtedly became a stepping stone for Dorado to showcase her talent to an international audience. She belted out “Titanium” in the grand finals, doing away with her guitar.

“That time, it was very obvious that my voice was still very young,” Dorado told ABS-CBN News. “But thanks to my coaches then, my voice evolved. I learned a lot of scientific things to do in singing.

“I learned about breathing, posture and how to stand while performing onstage. I learned about vocal techniques. My voice has improved a lot. Hindi sa pagmamayabang, but I’ve seen my growth and my voice is a lot fuller now.”

The reality singing competition opened a lot of doors for Dorado and gave her recognition even as a young artist.

“I am a new artist now,” she attested. “Not an ‘AGT’ kid anymore. Sobrang iba na ako. I am more matured now. If you will incorporate ‘AGT’ now, it will no longer fit.”

Musical theater

In 2016, Dorado ventured into theater performing and landed a role in the musical, “Annie,” with Krystal Brimmer in the title role. The following year, Dorado played one of the Von Trapp kids in “The Sound of Music,” staged at Solaire Resort and Casino. She was Luisa, while her younger sister, Faline, was Gretl.

“I’m very, very open to audition for another musical,” Dorado said. “I’m hoping for another audition. I’m not actually targeting anything in particular, as long as the role fits. Height matters a lot in theater.”

In fact, just last March, Dorado tried her luck auditioning in “Miss Saigon” to be staged in Guam next year. However, she didn’t make it. Instead of getting disappointed, she immediately tried to move forward.

Debut single

Last September 3, Dorado released her debut single, “Tulala,” which she also wrote based from her own experience. She is overwhelmed that her single was released on Spotify, YouTube and other musical platforms. The single is carried by Ivory Music.

“This song is kind of my personal experience,” Dorado admitted. “There were times when something really terrible happens. You least expected it and matutulala ka na lang. It’s a very overwhelming feeling.

“After thinking a lot, you’ll also realize later that things will get better. Basically, that’s what the song is all about. It’s about giving hope.”

Now in senior high drafted in Music Arts and Design (MAD) at the University of Sto. Tomas, Dorado, who is turning 18 in December, plans to take up Music or Theater Arts when she gets to college.

She does not discount the fact that there will come a time her studies might have to take a backseat to her career.

“It’s possible that it will happen and I am not against it,” Dorado said. “But there are now online classes and colleges. Home study can also be done. If classes will be face-to-face, I think I might have to stop.

“There are lots of resources that you can do to continue your studies. If ever there are offers, you can still continue your studies online.”

Dorado once admitted that school became one of her hardest struggles while pursuing her career. “When I was in fifth grade, there came a time when my grades got really low compared to my old grades because of absences,” she disclosed.

“After ‘AGT,’ I pursued theater and I did full-on rehearsals everyday. I had to make a lot of sacrifices. I was a scholar in educ-high at UST, so I couldn’t afford to have low grades.

“I would go to ‘The Sound of Music’ rehearsals from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m. then I would wake up at 7 a.m. to go to school. It was really a lot of struggle and sacrifice. My parents and my family were always supportive. I thanked all of them.

“I really love what I do. It has always been my passion. In school, I would always direct musicals for our group and we always became champions.”

Virtual Playground talent

Dorado is now under Dondon Monteverde’s Virtual Playground, the talent management outfit that first handled the careers of sports personalities, then recently ventured into music production and started signing up artists in its stable.

“This is the start of a new chapter in my life and my career,” Dorado said. “I’m actually overwhelmed, happy and nervous now that my [new] single is out. ‘Tulala’ has an acoustic and sentimental vibe.”

She is looking forward to enroll in acting workshops that Virtual Playground will make her take, so she can try other roles in film and theater.

“I really love theater,” Dorado admitted. “Go lang ako whenever there is an audition. I would love to audition for ‘Les Miserables,’ ‘Hamilton’ and even ‘Miss Saigon’ again. Whatever musical is up there.

“Locally, I wanted to try for ‘Mula sa Buwan,’ but only 18 years old were allowed to audition, so maybe, I can pursue other musicals next time. I hope I will be given other opportunities.”

