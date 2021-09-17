Vice Ganda bares his hurt over getting negative reactions to monetary help he gave a former colleague, during the September 16 episode of ‘It’s Showtime.’ ABS-CBN

MANILA — Vice Ganda bared his hurt Thursday over his monetary help to a former colleague being made public, and the resulting comments on the amount he opted to give.

The comedy superstar spoke candidly about the topic in during the “Reina ng Tahanan” segment of “It’s Showtime.” He was interviewing a contestant who has been shouldering the expenses of her siblings, despite already having a family of her own.

The exchange about helping others prompted Vice Ganda to share his own experience about voluntarily giving monetary aid to someone in need, only to get negative feedback.

Vice Ganda shared that the person he helped made public the specific amount he had given — P20,000 — leading to comments questioning his gesture.

“Nabasa ko sa mga comments, ‘Gano’n lang pala ang binigay ni Vice Ganda, P20,000 lang?’ Napalunok ako. Pag ako ba ‘yung tumulong, dapat may presyo?

“Tumulong na ako nang kusa, ayoko ko ngang magpa-acknowledge kaya hindi ko sinasabi. Pero ‘yung nilabas mo ‘yung pangalan ko, tapos inokray pa ako, nasaktan ako talaga,” he said.

“Pag hindi ka tumulong, ang sama-sama mo. Pag tumulong ka, kikuwestiyonin pa kung bakit iyon lang ang tinulong mo. That hurts so much,” Vice Ganda said. (See the 20:30 mark of the video below.)

The Kapamilya star did not mention a name.

In recent weeks, however, comedian Gil Morales, popularly known as Ate Gay, listed in a public Facebook post the individuals who contributed to his hospital bill in June, when he was confined due to toxic epidermal necrolysis.

Among them was Vice Ganda, with the corresponding amount of P20,000. In that same post, he clarified that it was his sibling who paid for most of the bill, which reached P600,000.

Ate Gay came out with the list in response to “bashers” who would mention Vice Ganda’s help during his hospitalization.

“Laging pinagdidikit ‘yung mukha ko at ni Vice Ganda. Nahihiya ako kay Vice,” Ate Gay told host Ogie Diaz in the latter’s September 12 vlog.

“Actually, tumulong si Vice. Sabi ko nga, ‘di ba, maliit at malaking halaga ay tulong. Oo, tinulungan ako. Pero nga, ang feeling ko, ‘yung mga namba-bash sa akin, parang feeling nila si Vice ‘yung nagbayad ng bill sa ospital.”

Nonetheless, Ate Gay expressed his gratitude to Vice Ganda, saying, “Maraming salamat sa kanya dahil sa panahon na nahirapan ako sa ospital, ‘yung naalala ka lang niya, okay na ‘yun, eh.”

“Tumulong pa siya, ‘di ba? Maraming salamat.”