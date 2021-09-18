Watch more on iWantTFC

Psalm Manalo of Pampanga was the third contestant to perform in the grand finals of the fifth season of "Tawag ng Tanghalan" on "It's Showtime!" Saturday.

Manalo belted out Fantasia Barrino's "I Believe" in the first round of the competition.

Klarisse de Guzman, a recent addition to the list of hurados, appreciated Manalo's effort to put his own touches to Barrino's song.

"Ang ganda ng version mo. Nagustuhan ko siya. Gusto ko na you started it soft tapos sa dulo binuga mo na. Talagang ipinakita mo 'yung gigil mo," De Guzman said.

Manalo is one of the finalists of the noontime show's singing competition, alongside Reiven Umali, Adrian Manibale, Gem Christian, Froilan Cedilla, Anthony Castillo, Lorraine Galvez and Aixia Mallary.