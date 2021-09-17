Paulo Avelino portrays Andrei in ‘Marry Me, Marry You.’ ABS-CBN

MANILA — Paulo Avelino moved viewers of “Marry Me, Marry You” in a heartbreaking scene on Friday, with his portrayal of a neglected son questioning his self-worth.

In the episode titled “Save,” Andrei’s (Avelino) business proposal was rejected despite his desperate efforts, including recruiting Camille (Janine Gutierrez) for her affinity with a target investor.

Andrei hoped the project getting the green light would redeem him, after several failed attempts and using up much of the company’s budget — and more importantly, to win the approval of his father, Emilio (Edu Manzano).

Unable to do so, Andrei had no choice but to report the aborted bid to his father, the owner of the company. Met with scathing words, Andrei fell speechless, even as his project slot was given to his half-brother Xavier (Keann Johnson).

Anguished and confronting his self-worth, a drunk Andrei nearly fell to his death from the rooftop of a building — but was saved by Camille, whom he found comfort in.

Breaking down in Camille’s arms, Andrei said repeatedly, “Hindi ako basura.”

Avelino’s performance proved affecting for viewers of “Marry Me, Marry You” on Friday, with a flood of comments on its Kapamilya Online Live broadcast saying they, too, were brought to tears.

“I’m not crying, you are!” one quipped. “Inaano ka ba Paulo? Affected ako.”

“Oh my gosh! Paulo Avelino, ang galing. Ramdam ko ‘yung sakit,” wrote another.

“Paulo for best actor! You made me cry!” a fan said.

Directed by Dwein Baltazar and Jojo Saguin, “Marry Me, Marry You” airs weeknights on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, TV5, A2Z Channel 11, TFC, and releases two-day advance episodes on iWantTFC, WeTV, and iflix.