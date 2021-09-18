Lovi Poe to receive grand Kapamilya welcome on ‘ASAP’

'ASAP Natin 'To' rolls out a grand welcome celebration for new Kapamilya star Lovi Poe. ABS-CBN

New Kapamilya actress Lovi Poe teased fans about her first production number on “ASAP Natin ’To”, where she is set to receive a grand welcome on Sunday.

During the virtual press conference after inking an exclusive contract with ABS-CBN, Poe announced that she will be gracing the variety show.

“Actually ‘Narito Ako’ yung kakantahin ko,” she wrote.

On Twitter on Saturday, Poe shared a photo of a microphone, hinting on a performance on “ASAP” while adding the caption: “Rehearsing Queen Regine’s narito ako atm. ”

Rehearsing Queen Regine’s narito ako atm. 😝😝😝 pic.twitter.com/OvIAwEeMFy — Lovi Poe (@LoviPoe) September 18, 2021

Poe will be sharing the stage with OPM hitmakers Erik Santos, and Gary Valenciano.

Following the contract signing, Poe will jump right into her first project as a Kapamilya opposite Piolo Pascual, who also returned to his home network on Thursday.

The two have been tapped to star in the Filipino adaptation of the hit Korean drama "Flower of Evil."

Poe is also set to star in her first Hollywood movie, the biopic “The Chelsea Cowboy,” alongside British stars Alex Pettyfer and Poppy Delevingne.

Moira dela Torre, Klarisse de Guzman, and KZ are also set to collaborate for Olivia Rodrigo tunes.

Meanwhile, “ASAP” will also pay tribute to the “country's champion spirit” with inspiring acts from BINI and BGYO aside from Raffy Tulfo's performance.

"ASAP Natin 'To" is aired live on Kapamilya Channel, Jeepney TV, A2Z, TV5, Kapamilya Online Live and iWantTFC.