Lorraine Galvez of La Union was the fourth contestant to perform in the grand finals of the fifth season of "Tawag ng Tanghalan" on "It's Showtime!" Saturday.

Galvez showcased her range as she performed "Spain" by Al Jarreau, which earned praises even from the noontime show band.

Judge Jed Madela lauded Galvez's bravery to pull off a difficult song, breaking the stereotype of a typical singing contestant.

"Gusto ko talaga i-point out 'yung strong point mo -- you are overflowing with so much confidence. Ngayong season, tumataas 'yung expectations namin. This is a very difficult piece, may mga off ng kaunti. Pero personally, the imperfections make it more unique," Madela said.

Galvez is one of the finalists of the noontime show's singing competition, alongside Reiven Umali, Adrian Manibale, Gem Christian, Froilan Cedilla, Anthony Castillo, Psalm Manalo and Aixia Mallary.