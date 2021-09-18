Photo from Korina Sanchez's Instagram account

Veteran broadcaster Korina Sanchez proudly showcased her transformation through the years as she joined the trending #HowMuchHaveYouChanged challenge on social media.

On her Instagram page, Sanchez wowed netizens on her slimmer figure now as seen in photos she uploaded.

“Sali ako.#howmuchhaveyouchanged challenge. Inspired by kuya Kim Atienza. #BestLife,” she said in the caption.

The journalist also said it was a result of her keto diet, daily swimming, and a slimming juice drink.

“Thanks to the keto diet, Keto Tracker app, daily swimming and K Berry Slim (watch out for the new and improved launch of the product),” Sanchez added.

Netizens showed their appreciation for the host, filling the comment section with fire emojis.

“Ang Hot,” one commenter said.

Others were also inspired at how Sanchez achieved such a slim figure at the age of 56.

“Very inspiring. It's never too late talaga. Just do your best to live your #BestLife and you'll get there, tingnan niyo si madame,” a netizen commented.

“Ang laki ng transformation. Cheers for healthy life,” another user echoed.

Even fellow broadcaster Bernadette Sembrano could not help but praise Sanchez’s transformation.

“I don’t remember you like the old version anymore,” she quipped.

In August, Sanchez marked a milestone as content creator after receiving a Silver Play Button from YouTube.

The award is given to YouTube accounts that reach 100,000 subscribers on the video-sharing platform.

RELATED VIDEO: