Watch more on iWantTFC

Gem Cristian of Iligan City was the fifth contestant to perform in the grand finals of the fifth season of "Tawag ng Tanghalan" on "It's Showtime!" Saturday.

Cristian performed a rock version of classic Simon & Garfunkel's hit song "The Sound of Silence" that earned him a standing ovation from the judges.

Louie Ocampo praised the high notes of Cristian despite noting some struggles during the start of the performance.

"You maximized your vocal range. Sa umpisa kasi sayad, pero you knew hanggang dun ka lang. 'Yung high notes, wow, timpladong-timplado mo. It was a clean performance naman," Ocampo said.

Cristian is one of the finalists of the noontime show's singing competition, alongside Reiven Umali, Adrian Manibale, Anthony Castillo, Froilan Cedilla, Lorraine Galvez, Psalm Manalo and Aixia Mallary.