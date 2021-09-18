Blackpink. Photo courtesy of Netflix

Kpop girl group Blackpink added another milestone on their growing global celebrity resumé after being appointed sustainable development goals advocates by the United Nations.

On Twitter, no less than UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who handpicked the 4-member group as part of the UN family, announced the development.

“Welcome #BLACKPINK to the UN family,” the tweet said.

Blackpink's previous work with the UN was as advocates for the Climate Change Conference (COP26) earlier this year.

They have engaged with @COP26 to encourage young people to take #ClimateAction to protect the planet and were appointed today by Secretary General @antonioguterres as our new Sustainable Development Goals #SDG advocates.@ygofficialblink pic.twitter.com/HTXhX7wWSs — UN News (@UN_News_Centre) September 17, 2021

In a report posted on the Korean pop and drama website Soompi, YG Entertainment also revealed that Blackpink are the first Asian artists to be picked as SDG advocate by the organization.

“We truly believe in the importance of collective action. We will only be able to make a difference when we come together, for the good of everyone. Now is the time to act for a safer tomorrow and a better future," the group said, as stated on Soompi’s report.

The UN set 17 SDGs “adopted in 2015 as a universal call to action to end poverty, protect the planet, and ensure that by 2030 all people enjoy peace and prosperity.”

Blackpink, composed of Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo and Lisa, debuted in August 2016 under YG Entertainment. The group's hits include "Boombayah," "Ddu-Du Ddu-Du," "Kill This Love," and "How You Like That."

In 2019, the quartet made history as the first Korean girl group to perform at the Coachella music festival in the United States.

