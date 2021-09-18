Watch more on iWantTFC

Anthony Castillo of Quezon City was the sixth contestant to perform in the grand finals of the fifth season of "Tawag ng Tanghalan" on "It's Showtime!" Saturday.

Castillo put judges up on their feet after his emotional rendition of P-pop group SB19's "MAPA," which he dedicated to his father, a person deprived of liberty.

Zsa Zsa Padilla commended how Castillo narrated the song, which made it more heartfelt for listeners.

"Your performance was pure magic. I loved it so much. Curious kaming lahat. You showed your range, power— soft tones to birit," Padilla said.

Castillo is one of the finalists of the noontime show's singing competition, alongside Reiven Umali, Adrian Manibale, Gem Cristian, Froilan Cedilla, Lorraine Galvez, Psalm Manalo and Aixia Mallary.