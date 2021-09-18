Watch more on iWantTFC

Aixia Mallary of Manila was the seventh contestant to perform in the grand finals of the fifth season of "Tawag ng Tanghalan" on "It's Showtime!" Saturday.

Mallary offered a different twist on "Tomorrow" from the musical "Annie," putting hosts into the groove.

Mallary, who fulfilled her dream to sing a theatrical song in the competition, drew praises from Erik Santos for always bringing feel-good vibes whenever she steps on stage.

"Nasaksihan ko 'yung journey mo sa "Tawag ng Tanghalan." Of all your performances, that was your best. Palagi naming nararamdaman na nag-eenjoy ka sa performances mo," Santos quipped.

Mallary is one of the finalists of the noontime show's singing competition, alongside Reiven Umali, Adrian Manibale, Gem Cristian, Froilan Cedilla, Lorraine Galvez, Psalm Manalo and Anthony Castillo.