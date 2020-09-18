WATCH: First trailer for Erich, Enchong's new series 'You. Me. Maybe.'

MANILA — The first trailer for Erich Gonzales and Enchong Dee’s new digital series, “You. Me. Maybe.” was released this past week.

The first clear look at what the show is about was uploaded on the pair’s YouTube channel, and it teased “a story of finding comfort in strangers.”

The trailer began with Gonzales and Dee’s characters, Gianna and Gian, finding their respective romantic relationships fall apart around the start of the pandemic. One cute meet later (Gian delivering a wrong food order to Gianna’s home) and it appears they are destined to help each other move past their heartbreaks.

You can check it out below:

“You. Me. Maybe” is directed by Gonzales herself. It also Arjo Atayde, Janella Salvador, Alex Medina, and MJ Cayabyab.

It is one of Gonzales and Dee’s planned projects for their joint YouTube channel, where they already uploaded other videos of them taking on random like challenges and going on lunch dates. There’s also a video showing how they filmed “You. Me. Maybe.”

The pairing of Gonzales and Dee first rose to fame after they worked together in the 2009 primetime series, “Katorse."

They went on to co-star in several other projects, including “Tanging Yaman,” “Maria la del Barrio,” “Magkaribal,” and “The Blood Sisters.”

They also starred in films “I Do, Paano Ko Sasabihin” and “Once A Princess.”