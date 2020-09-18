'She's the best': Matteo brags about Sarah Geronimo's baking skills anew

MANILA – Actor-singer Matteo Guidicelli could not help but express his admiration for his talented wife Sarah Geronimo.

In his newest Instagram post on Thursday, Guidicelli shared a photo of a dessert made by the singer-actress.



"My wife’s lemon blueberry buttermilk cake will blow your mind," Guidicelli wrote in the caption of his post.

The 30-year-old actor also used the hashtag #shesthebest to describe his wife.

Last July, Guidicelli also showed off the baking skills of Geronimo as he shared the photo of a Japanese souffle cheesecake made by the singer-actress.

In his post last June, Guidicelli said he is lucky to have Geronimo as his wife, since aside from cooking dinner, she also made a dessert for him.

In 2016, Geronimo took up cooking lessons as she enrolled at the Center for Asian Culinary Studies, whose graduates included Pia Wurtzbach and Geronimo's good friend Judy Ann Santos.

After being together for more than six years, Guidicelli and Geronimo finally tied the knot in a secret civil wedding held in Taguig last February.