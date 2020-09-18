Pinoy song 'She' featured in hit K-drama 'Flower of Evil'

MANILA — It might not be immediately apparent given its English lyrics, but the song that played during one of the touching scenes in episode seven of the hit K-drama, “Flower of Evil,” was from a Pinoy artist.

The song, titled “She,” played in the background when the character of Gong Mi-Ja, played by Nam Gi-Ae, was sharing a tart with her adorable granddaughter Baek Eun-Ha, portrayed by Jung Seo-Yeon.

She gave the kid the treat after lashing out at her due to paranoia, ripping one of her books. It was how she apologized.

“She,” a cheery, coming-of-age song, was being played at the cafe they ate at.

The song is an original from SAB, or Sabine Cerrado, a Pinoy artist signed with Star Music.

It’s the first time the song had featured in a show. It was earlier used in the hit BL (boys’ love) series, “Hello Stranger.”

It continues a recent streak of OPM songs being used in Korean shows. “No Hearts,” from Pinay sister duo Gibbs, was featured in Mnet’s “Good Girl” and MBC’s “Find Me in Your Memory.”

“Flower of Evil” is a K-drama about a detective and her husband who harbors a mysterious past. Things begin to unravel between them when a series of unexplained murders hint that their relationship might not be as perfect as it first seemed.