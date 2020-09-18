Lara Quigaman, Marco Alcaraz welcome third child

MANILA -- Celebrity couple Lara Quigaman and Marco Alcaraz have welcomed their third child after the former beauty queen gave birth to a baby boy on Thursday morning, September 17.

The couple shared the good news in their respective Instagram accounts on Friday, September 18.

Sharing a photo of her with her baby, Quigaman said they named their son Moses.

Baby Moses shares his birthday with his two-year-old brother, Tobias Nolan.

"Thank you Jesus for another undeserved gift... my heart is so full! My whole being overflows with gratitude and awe. You truly are a good good God! Meet our Moses Alcaraz born September 17, 2020 at 10:50 a.m.," Quigaman wrote in the caption.



The former beauty queen also used the hashtag #teamalcaraz in her post.

For his part, Alcaraz also shared a photo of his wife and their new baby.

"Good Morning to my brave wife (Lara Quigaman) and baby (Moses). Mahal na mahal ko kayong 2. I'm sure excited na ang mga boys makita ang new teamate nila. Thank you sa lahat ng mga dasal nyo safe and healthy ang mag-ina ko. Thank you Lord Jesus for another blessing," he wrote.

Before giving birth, Quigaman and Alcaraz celebrated in advance the second birthday of their second son Tobias Nolan.

It was last April when the couple announced in their family vlog on YouTube that the former beauty queen was pregnant with their third child.

The couple's eldest child Noah is going to be 8 years old in November.

Quigaman and Alcaraz tied the knot in July 2012 after a year of being engaged.