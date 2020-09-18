5 years after Elizabeth Ramsey's death, Jaya admits she still misses her mom

MANILA -- Soul singer Jaya took to social media to share her message for her mother, the late Elizabeth Ramsey, who was dubbed as the country's "Queen of Rock and Roll."

Posting a photo of Ramsey, Jaya shared that she still misses her mother who passed away in 2015.

In the caption, Jaya remembered the happiness and positivity of Ramsey.

"Na-miss lang kita, Ma. You always carried through life as if everything is so laughable. You never showed people negative vibes. People smiled whenever you walked into any room. Bawat labas mo ng bahay, putok ang makeup mo parang laging may production number. Rich or poor, their hearts you captured," Jaya wrote.

Jaya, who remembered Ramsey's kindness, said that she will forever love her mother.

"You treated everyone equally. Walang masamang tinapay sa iyo. Lahat ng klase ng tao, minahal mo. Kaya naman lubos ang pagpapasalamat ko sa Panginoon na ikaw ang aking naging ina at ama. Ang aking tatag, tapang, pang-unawa, paniniwala sa Diyos at pagmamahalal at pakikisama sa kapwa, pagkanta, lahat lahat itinuro mo sa akin. Masaya ako na kasama mo si Jesus. Magkikita rin tayong muli, pero 'wag muna ngayon ha Ma?!? Many people miss you. I miss you soooooooo much. Love you forever," she added.

Jaya also used hashtags #tbt, #throwback, #mama, #elizabethramsey, #queenofrockandroll and #jaya in her post.

Veteran performer Ramsey died in October 2015. She was 83.

Months before her death, Ramsey suffered a stroke and had to be rushed to the Philippine Heart Center.

Ramsey got her biggest break in showbiz when she joined the singing contest of the noontime show "Student Canteen" when she was just a teenager.

After winning the contest, Ramsey became a performer at the Manila Grand Opera House. She then transferred to the Clover, where she worked with some of the country’s top comedians at the time like Aruray, Balot and Casmot.

In 2017, a Filipino-American International Book Festival in San Francisco featured a book that chronicles the life journey of Ramsey and her six-decade long career as the Philippines' queen of rock and roll.

In a previous interview, Jaya's sister Sansu said that their mother was buried in San Carlos where she was born and raised.