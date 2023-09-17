Sue Ramirez pens sweet message for Javi Benitez to mark anniversary

MANILA — Actress Sue Ramirez recently commemorated her relationship anniversary with Victorias City Mayor Javi Benitez.

On her Instagram account, Ramirez penned a touching message for Benitez, which struck a chord with her numerous followers.

In her post, Ramirez conveyed her deep love and appreciation for Benitez, expressing how their journey together had enriched her life in countless ways.

“Warm and breathtaking. In your arms, every sunset feels like a masterpiece, painting our love story with vibrant hues of happiness,” she wrote.

“Thank you for loving me the way that you do. Years have passed and you still make my heart glow. I am a lucky one,” she added.

Ramirez and Benitez were first romantically linked in early 2020 after they co-starred in the action flick “Kid Alpha One.”

Later that year, in September, they became officially a couple. They belatedly confirmed the date when they celebrated their first anniversary in September 2021.

Over the past three years, the two have become increasingly open about their relationship.