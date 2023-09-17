Filipina singer Sophia Laforteza secured the second spot out of the 20 participants in Mission 1 of "The Debut: Dream Academy."

As such, Laforteza will automatically continue to Mission 2 of the program.

In a video uploaded on Hybe Labels’ Youtube channel last week, Laforteza shared how elated she is to be part of a vocal team.

“Singing is everything to me. I did enter the program as a vocalist so I am really excited to showcase that,” she said.

“For my group and I, we’ve been working a lot on our chemistry so we would be singing the song together but we would be holding hands or we would just be having fun and dancing around the room and singing and trying to make sure that our energy is together,” she added.

Laforteza mentioned that she has been putting in relentless effort daily, not only for the sake of her family, but also for her countrymen and those who hold a genuine concern for her.

Laforteza is the daughter of theater and TV actress Carla Guevara Laforteza.

Produced by Geffen Records and HYBE, the K-pop entertainment company that launched the supergroup BTS, "The Debut: Dream Academy" aims to look for the next global girl group.

The process of developing the group will also be chronicled in an upcoming Netflix documentary series to be directed by Emmy-nominated filmmaker Nadia Hallgren, which will air next year.

"The Debut: Dream Academy" premiered last September 1 on YouTube and Japanese streaming channel Abema.

The show's finale will be on November 17, where the final members of the group as well as the group's name will be revealed.

Fans can help select the final performers by voting via TikTok and Weverse.