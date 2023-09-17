Sandara Park ‘sad, sorry’ over postponement of Cebu performance

K-pop star Sandara Park. Photo: Instagram/daraxxi

MANILA -- South Korean star Sandara Park has expressed her sadness over the postponement of her show in Cebu this month.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Park also apologized to her fans due to this development.

“I’m so sad and sorry for my fans coz of the Cebu concert. I’m also very very sad and disappointed with what happened. I was preparing a lot for the show,” she wrote.

Park was supposed to perform at the “AWAKE: A New Beginning” music festival in Cebu City on September 23.

However, the event’s producer, Mark Entertainment and Events, announced on Friday that it will be postponed due to “unforeseen circumstances and unpredictable weather condition.”

The 38-year-old singer also lamented that she would not be able to attend Paris Fashion Week this year, since she was also supposed to be in another country for work, which was also cancelled.

“There is always ups and downs in life. Honestly, I’m not feeling good but how much more Daralings and Blackjacks feel…. U guys are always happier than me during my good times and more sad and hurt during my bad times. But there’s a rainbow always after the rain. I love you guys,” Park wrote.

Park was in the Philippines in August for a performance at a concert organized by a tech brand that she endorses.

She is also expected to perform as a guest artist for labelmate BamBam’s concert in Manila on Sept. 22.

Park released her self-titled digital extended play in July, her first solo release since she debuted in South Korea more than a decade ago.

Park rose to fame in the Philippines after joining the ABS-CBN reality talent show "Star Circle Quest" in 2004, after which she had a successful acting and singing career.

In 2009, Park debuted as a member of the hitmaking K-pop girl group 2NE1, known for songs such as "Fire" and "I Am The Best." The four-piece act eventually disbanded in 2016.

She signed with ABYSS Company in 2021 following her departure from long-time agency YG Entertainment.

