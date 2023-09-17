'Mommy and Kuya time': Judy Ann accompanies son Lucho to Malaysia for football matches

MANILA — Actress Judy Ann Santos wholeheartedly embraced her role as a supportive parent by being by her son Lucho's side as he competed in a football tournament in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Santos turned to Instagram to post multiple photos of herself with Lucho during their first trip together trip that didn't include her husband Ryan Agoncillo or their other children.

“First time to leave manila without dada and the girls.. this time it’s just mommy and kuya and ate arlen,” Santos wrote in the caption.

“Missing a big chunk of our family here in KL.. mommy and kuya time muna, while dada spends time with the girls,” she added.

In a separate post, Santos reassured Lucho that she would be there with him through all his matches, regardless of the weather conditions.

“Mama’s with you my boy.. rain or shine. I got you,” she said before adding the hashtag #footballislife.

In addition to Lucho, Santos and Agoncillo are parents to two more children, Luna and Yohan.