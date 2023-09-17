Baron Geisler humbled to be invited to ABS-CBN Ball again

MANILA — Baron Geisler feels deeply humbled to have been invited anew to the prestigious ABS-CBN Ball after being banned from it more than 10 years ago.

In a heartfelt Facebook post on Saturday, Geisler openly acknowledged his past misconduct during previous events, which ultimately resulted in his banishment from the prestigious ABS-CBN Ball.

“It has been more than a decade since I was invited to the #ABSCBNBALL due to my bad behavior during the previous ones. Now, I am humbled and grateful that they welcome me back with open arms,” he said.

He eagerly expressed his anticipation to personally thank his ABS-CBN bosses for affording him the opportunity to reunite with his fellow industry professionals.

“Can't wait to thank the bosses personally and to have a wonderful time with my colleagues celebrating each ones achievements,” he said.

Geisler is known for being one of the most versatile actors of his generation.

Since he started in showbiz, he has portrayed diverse characters in film and television, although his journey has been marked by controversies and personal challenges.

Nevertheless, he continues to be a prominent figure in Philippine showbiz, known for his commitment to acting.