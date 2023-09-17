'ASAP' stars sing along with Pinoys during Milan trip

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The stars of "ASAP Natin 'To" had a sing-along with attendees of their Milan tour in September.

KZ Tandingan sang "Mahal Ko O Mahal Ako" while Erik Santos played "Pagbigyan Muli".

Angeline Quinto serenaded the crowd with "Kunin Mo Na Ang Lahat Sa Akin" while Martin Nievera sang "Ikaw Ang Lahat Sa Akin" with Regine Velasquez concluding with "Araw Gabi".

Meanwhile, Moira dela Torre and Kitchie Nadal serenaded the crowd with "Same Ground" and "Huwag Na Huwag Mong Sasabihin".

Paulo Avelino melted the hearts of fans with "Buwan" while Joshua Garcia sang "Jopay".

