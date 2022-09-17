Photos from Matteo Guidicelli's vlog

MANILA – Celebrity couple Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli have made their 9th year together extra special.

Geronimo and Guidicelli spent a short vacation in Italy, touring the European country for nine days.

In a 15-minute clip, Guidicelli shared a glimpse of their trip where they met Guidicelli’s family first.

The couple appeared to have enjoyed going to different restaurants in several cities they visited, especially pastries.

Geronimo and Guidicelli also tried to experience authentic Italian pasta and pizza aside from walking the streets like locals.

They even watched an opera in Verona before heading to Sicily and Noto Cathedral. The two were also entertained several times by different street musicians.

On Friday, Geronimo and Guidicelli marked 9 years as a couple, with the actor sharing a glimpse of their date to celebrate the occasion.

Guidicelli posted a video of him and Geronimo sharing a light moment during what appears to be lunch outdoors, set to a rendition of “La Vie en Rose.”

“9 years with the love of my life. I love you,” Guidicelli wrote, tagging the pop superstar’s account.

The couple got married in February 2020.

