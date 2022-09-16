LOOK: ‘Laughter and tears’ as Angelica, Kim, Bela reunite

Angelica Panganiban, Bela Padilla, and Kim Chiu reunite. Joining them is Panganiban’s partner, Gregg Homan. Instagram: @chinitaprincess

MANILA — It was a night of “laughter and tears” for Angelica Panganiban, Kim Chiu, and Bela Padilla as the three close friends, who playfully call themselves “AngBeKi,” finally got to reunite with one of them now an expectant mother.

On Instagram, the three Kapamilya stars shared similar photos of their dinner, all of them waxing sentimental about an enduring friendship despite distance and through life changes.

The reunion happened after Padilla returned home to the Philippines from the UK, where she has been based with her boyfriend for the past year.

The get-together was their first after Panganiban announced being pregnant with her first child with her businessman-partner, Gregg Homan, who also joined them.

In Chiu’s post, she wrote: “Celebrating life with real momsy @iamangelicap and the home coming momsy @bela (heart emojis) had a mega super more than a million laughterssss last night!!! good laugh with tears and all. Ang sarap ng kwentuhan.

“Ang saya na may mga kaibigan kang kahit matagal kayong di nagkita parang last week yung last nyong gala. Waiting na kami kay baby (heart emoji) momsy! Excited na kami!!! Mag pic nic na kami ni momsy bels sa labas ng hospital. love you both momsies!!! thank you @gregg_homan for being the best ever for momsy angge!!! #Deserve”.

Padilla, meanwhile, said: “Conversations about chicken, funny memories, wrong decisions, blue dresses we would never wear and a ten centimeter bean head. anything and quite literally everything with you guys is always the best time”.

Panganiban, on other hand, included the group photo of “AngBeki” in a gratitude post compiling her recent gatherings with her loved ones, including friends from showbiz.

“Alam ko may nagawa at ginagawa akong mabuti kaya naging ganito ako kapalad pagdating sa mga kaibigan ko. Salamat at sinamahan ninyo ko sa pinakamasayang siyam na buwan ng buhay ko,” she said.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Watch more News on iWantTFC