MANILA -- It appears that the Manila concert of Hollywood singer Justin Bieber will still push through after the initial announcement of his world tour's postponement.

In its Facebook page, Ovation Productions clarified on Friday that the Justice World Tour is not totally cancelled and only selected cities will be affected by the postponement.

In the said post, only the shows covering September 7 to October 18, 2022 will be cancelled due to Bieber's health concerns.

The Canadian singer is slated to have a stop in Manila on October 29, 2022 at the CCP Open Grounds.

The shows that will be postponed are Chile (Sept. 7), Argentina (Sept. 10 and 11), Brazil (Sept. 14 and 15), South Africa (Sept. 28 and Oct. 1), Bahrain (Oct. 5), Dubai (Oct. 8 and 9), Israel (Oct. 13), and India (Oct. 18).

According to the statement released, all shows that were not mentioned remain "as scheduled unless otherwise advised."

Earlier this month, Bieber announced that he is once again taking a break from touring, months after revealing he'd been diagnosed with an illness that caused him partial facial paralysis.

"This past weekend I performed at Rock in Rio and I gave everything I have to the people in Brazil. After getting off stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realized that I need to make my health the priority right now," Bieber said.

"So I'm going to take a break from touring for the time being," the "Peaches" singer continued.

